Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Charity organization Gulf for Good, in collaboration with BackLite Media, has revealed the faces and remarkable stories of five UAE residents participating in its upcoming charity challenges in Namibia and Tanzania.

The ‘Champions of Change’ campaign is a celebration of the spirit and determination of Gulf for Good's challengers, whose photos and stories now grace the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road, showcasing their unwavering dedication, resilience, and commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

The campaign underscores Gulf for Good's core values of empowerment, unity, and transformation. Each billboard tells a unique story, reflecting the diverse backgrounds and challenges that the charity’s supporters have embraced to raise funds for education, healthcare, and welfare projects benefiting underprivileged children around the world.

Taking center stage on Sheikh Zayed Road, the campaign’s billboards are prominently displayed at two key locations—one near exit 50 on the way from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi and another close to the Gold and Diamond Park.

Katherine Kearsey, Chairwoman at Gulf for Good, expressed her enthusiasm about the campaign, stating: "As a charity that thrives on pushing limits and creating meaningful change, we are excited to partner with BackLite Media to bring the stories of our challengers to the heart of Dubai. These billboards will not only inspire passersby, but also remind everyone that small actions can lead to monumental change."

“We warmly invite everyone to drive by and witness the inspiring stories of these everyday heroes, who are contributing to the betterment of communities and children’s lives worldwide,” Katherine concluded.

Gulf for Good is on a mission to inspire more UAE residents to participate in its challenges. Participation not only promises thrilling experiences but also guarantees individuals a coveted spot on these renowned billboards, creating a truly unique and memorable connection with the community.

Gulf for Good's upcoming challenges will transport participants to the captivating landscapes of Namibia from November 4th to 10th, 2023. This enchanting journey takes challengers through one of the country's most iconic regions, a place teeming with breathtaking vistas, thrilling encounters with untamed wildlife, and the allure of uncharted territories waiting to be explored.

In another thrilling chapter of its mission, Gulf for Good’s challengers are set to conquer the majestic heights of Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, from February 17th to 25th, 2024. Renowned worldwide as one of the most formidable mountain treks, Kilimanjaro promises an exhilarating adventure that remains a flagship expedition in Gulf for Good's repertoire.

Since its inception in 2001, Gulf for Good has organized more than 100 challenges, raising over USD 5 million for 63 projects in 30 countries, thereby impacting over 33,300 children in need.

For more information about Gulf for Good and its charitable effort, please visit www.gulf4good.org.

press contact - roshni@gulf4good.org