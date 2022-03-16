Dubai: Gulf Craft, one of the world’s leading boat and yacht manufacturers, kicked off its 40th anniversary celebrations at the Dubai International Boat Show with the world debut of its Nomad 70 and Silvercat 40cc and the first details of a brand-new superyacht.

During a press conference hosted by Gulf Craft’s Chairman, Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, the yacht manufacturer also revealed the very first images of a brand-new superyacht; the Majesty 111.

A long-standing supporter of the Dubai International Boat Show since its very first edition in 1992, Gulf Craft displayed 14 of its world-class vessels from its Majesty Yachts, Nomad, Oryx Sports Cruiser and Silvercraft brands at the event.

Gulf Craft is the world’s fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 31-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully-integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

