UAE: Dubai is becoming increasingly recognized as one of the world’s rapidly emerging international yachting destinations, thanks to its world-class maritime facilities, its position as a global travel transit hub and its rich maritime heritage. For marine adventure enthusiasts interested in exploring the pristine waters of the Emirates, Gulf Craft, a leading boat and yacht manufacturer, has highlighted the UAE’s top yachting destinations to consider for a captivating sea experience with family and friends this Eid.

With major ports such as Dubai Harbour and Mina Rashid providing facilities to cater for boats and yachts of all sizes, the UAE has plenty to offer marine enthusiasts from all over the world; from traditional Arabic culture and world-class hospitality to incredible architecture, dining experiences and immaculate beaches.

Gulf Craft builds boats and yachts for a diverse array of pursuits and budgets, from fishing and day boats, sports cruisers and long-range adventure vessels, to ultra-luxurious superyachts. These five destinations are ideal exploring territories for the Oryx 379 – the perfect partner for an adventure on the Arabian Gulf with family or friends.

Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The magnificent Sir Bani Yas Island is about 170 kilometres southwest of the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and is home to stunning wildlife, a range of family-friendly adventure activities and historical sites. Accessible only by boat, Sir Bani Yas Island is one of eight land masses making up the desert islands of Al Dhafra and is also the Middle East’s first and only dedicated cruise beach stopover destination.

The World Islands, Dubai

The World Islands, located around four kilometres from the coast of Dubai, are a collection of 300 man-made islands the shape of continents of world. Covering a total area of nine kilometres in length and six kilometeres in width, the islands are only accessible by marine or air transport.

Palm Jumeriah Island, Dubai

The Palm Jumeirah Island is one of the most famous man-made archipelagos in the world built in a shape of a palm tree., Stretching around five kilometeres into the Arabian Gulf, visitors can explore the inner beauty of the Palm lagoon, enjoy watersports experiences such as jet skiing and padel boarding, and dine at the many beachside eateries.

Shark Island, Khorfakkan

Shark Island, located off the coast of the Khorfakkan public beach, is a small rocky island and home to a magnificent underwater mystery for explorers who enjoy snorkeling, scuba diving and swimming. The beautiful rock formation along with its colorful underwater life makes it an attractive spot for yachting fans to discover the island.

Snoopy Island, Fujairah

Another beautiful island that combines water sports with an extraordinary view is Snoopy Island in Fujairah. The island is one of the country’s best kept secrets and attracts snorkelers and professional divers from all over the world.

The Oryx 379 is a technologically advanced 37ft 9in vessel with a 12ft beam and 2ft 3in draft with timeless styling and classic elegance offering exhilarating performance alongside value and comfort for the whole family looking to take their adventures onto the open water. To know more about the Oryx 379 visit: https://oryx.gulfcraftinc.com/oryx-379-nxt-gen