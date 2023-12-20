Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The prestigious Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award 2023 proudly announces the winner of its 10th edition, recognising excellence in the visual arts. The award, presented annually by Gulf Capital in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), seeks to support and nurture emerging Emirati artists and undergraduate students in the field of visual arts.

Launched in 2013, the Visual Arts Award provides a platform for talented Emirati artists aged 18 to 35 to showcase their creativity in various forms of visual arts. The winner receives a prize of 10,000 AED or its equivalent in development opportunities. The award aims to foster talent and creativity among the younger generation of artists in the UAE.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, emphasised, “Since its establishment in 2013, the ADMAF Visual Arts Award has underscored our enduring commitment to nurturing Emirati artists and art students. We focus on fostering skills in visual and fine arts, as well as filmmaking, to contribute to the growth of cultural industries and promote innovative thinking. Our approach involves providing training, development opportunities, inspiration, and guidance to celebrate the excellence of our Emirati youth. The recognition of filmmaker and writer Sarra’a Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, a graduate of New York University Abu Dhabi, for her film 'A Small Dream,' is a significant achievement that aligns with the country's vision of empowering women. It underscores the importance of amplifying their voices, addressing their issues, appreciating their ideas, and acknowledging their intellectual and societal contributions.”

Dr Karim El Solh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said: "Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, along with their support for the Visual Arts Award, reflects our shared commitment to nurturing emerging Emirati talents and supporting young and creative individuals, including visual artists and filmmakers. It underscores the importance of elevating the artistic taste of the Emirati community as we strive to establish sustainability and empower the creative economy."

Sarra’a Abdulaziz Alshehhi, an accomplished Emirati filmmaker and writer, emerged as the standout winner of the Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award 2023. Her recent themes, revolving around social and women's issues, have garnered international acclaim. Sarra’a holds an MFA in writing and directing from NYU-Tisch School of the Arts (2019).

Her portfolio includes impactful films such as "Open Wound" (2015), "Burning Colors" (2016), and the award-winning "A Small Dream" (2022), which has been screened at festivals and cultural events worldwide. Beyond her filmmaking prowess, Sarra’a has contributed as an art director in several films and as a writer in TV writing rooms. She curated a Film Lab at the Sikka Art Fair in 2023, showcasing her dedication to supporting and enriching the local film community.

About the Winning Work:

Film Title: A Small Dream

Film Synopsis: "A Small Dream" tells the poignant story of Maitha, who harbors a seemingly simple dream of swimming in the sea she frequents. However, her journey is riddled with obstacles as she grapples to find a delicate balance between fulfilling her dream and navigating challenging encounters in public.

Sarra’a Abdulaziz Alshehhi's "A Small Dream" stands as a testament to her storytelling prowess and dedication to addressing relevant societal issues through the lens of visual arts.

The Gulf Capital – ADMAF Visual Arts Award 2023 celebrates Sarra’a Abdulaziz Alshehhi's outstanding contribution to the visual arts, recognizing her as a leading force in the Emirati creative landscape. The award not only highlights Sarra’a's achievements but also reinforces the commitment of Gulf Capital and ADMAF to fostering artistic talent and innovation in the UAE.

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org