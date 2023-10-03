Tareq Al-Saleh: The platform has many competitive advantages, and provides customers with options to withdraw profits and reinvest

Ahmad Al-Fuwaires: We meet the client's needs with multiple investment strategies, in compliance with the Shariah law

Hanan Al-Ashwak: Investment through the WISE platform is available to Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis, and the minimum amount to open a portfolio is USD10,000.

As part of its continuous efforts to provide the best investment services to its clients, Gulf Bank organized a two-day workshop for its employees in charge of the WISE digital investment platform, with the aim of providing market updates, and enhancing their capabilities and skills to professionally manage the portfolios of clients and potential investors. This is also meant to provide employees with the right tools, to help clients achieve their financial goals and grow their wealth within the specified time period.

Gulf Bank's Deputy General Manager of Investments, Mr. Tareq Al-Saleh, said in a press statement following the workshop, that thanks to the digital platform’s competitive advantages, WISE continues to achieve returns that meet clients’ objectives, despite market fluctuations.

Al-Saleh explained that WISE Investments is an advisory and portfolio management service that follows an innovative investment strategy, providing Gulf Bank clients with the opportunity to invest in international markets in an easy, transparent and cost-efficient way. The principle of WISE Investments is to invest through international, diversified portfolios, while achieving the ideal risk-adjusted return in the long term.

He added: “WISE provides distinguished investment opportunities for customers to start investing in various global markets, and to access and follow-up, on the performance of their investments with ease, from anywhere and at any time.”

The Ideal Solution

Gulf Bank’s Investment Manager, Mr. Ahmad Al-Fuwaires, said that Gulf Bank’s WISE Investments is the ideal solution to invest in global markets easily, transparently, and at a low cost. It enables investors to achieve their investment and saving goals, through carefully selected and diversified investment opportunities, considering the geographical diversity of the financial markets.

He added: “The platform allows us to build portfolios specifically designed for clients, based on their financial goals, investment horizons, and risk appetites. This includes providing diverse investment alternatives, and the best services and financing tools that meet the clients’ objectives, and in compliance with the Shariah law. This ensures that clients achieve their investment goals and increase their wealth.”

Competitive Advantages

Speaking on the competitive advantages of WISE, Gulf Bank’s Investment Manager, Ms. Hanan Al-Ashwak said: “WISE enjoys great competitive advantages, both in terms of the minimum investment, and at a low cost. WISE also allows customers to withdraw profits and reinvest within seven days.”

Al-Ashwak pointed that customers can take full control of their investment portfolios, increase investment, and/or withdraw their portfolios based on their needs. In addition to being able to monitor the performance of portfolios at any time, and from anywhere, through their mobile phones.

Furthermore, she indicated that as a digital investment tool, WISE provides its clients with the opportunity to invest in a globally diversified portfolio with a long-term approach. By filling out a simple questionnaire, WISE determines the customers’ financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon, to recommend a portfolio that is customized to their needs. Over the course of the investment period, Gulf Bank’s investment managers continuously monitor and review their clients’ portfolios, to safeguard and increase their wealth. In addition to having periodic meetings with clients to ensure the alignment between the investment performance and the client’s goals.

Moreover, Al-Ashwak noted that investment through the WISE platform is available to Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis, , who have accounts with Gulf Bank. The minimum amount to open a portfolio is USD10,000.

As part of Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy of expanding the Bank’s offering to cater for the high-net worth individuals, the Bank provides private and distinctive products to meet the customers’ aspirations. These offerings include the WISE investment services- the Bank’s flagship digital advisory and portfolio management platform- in addition to several alternative investments. With the completion of the establishment of an independent investment subsidiary- Gulf Capital Investment Company, an array of a full suite of investment products and services will be offered to clients.

