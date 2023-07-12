As part of its keenness to reward its customers, and to encourage a culture of saving in society, Gulf Bank will be announcing the 20th millionaire in the semi-annual Al-Danah Millionaire draw today, July 13, 2023.

The draw will be held at the Avenues Mall in the presence of representatives from both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ernst & Young, which will also be broadcasted live across Gulf Bank's various communication channels.

The AlDanah account is one of the most rewarding savings accounts in Kuwait, with periodic draws that award account holders with valuable prizes and multiple benefits. Gulf Bank’s AlDanah account offers 10 lucky winners an opportunity to win KD 1,000 on monthly basis, in addition to two quarterly draw prizes of KD 100,000 each, a semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 Million, and a grand draw prize of KD 2 Million.

In celebration of the AlDanah account’s 25th anniversary, Gulf Bank has recently announced an increase in the annual grand prize value of the Al Danah account – increasing the value from KD 1.5 million, to KD 2 million – making it the world’s largest cash prize linked to a bank account.

To enter the upcoming draws, Gulf Bank customers can open an AlDanah account at any given time, and in order to increase their chances of winning, account holders must either maintain the minimum deposit amount of KD 200 or increase their AlDanah savings. Hence, the higher the balance in an account, the more chances of winning. Additionally, opening an AlDanah account is now easier than ever – with customers having the option to open an account through Gulf Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking services.

The Al Danah Millionaire account is one of the oldest and most prestigious savings accounts in Kuwait and was designed to encourage a culture of savings in society, and reward customers for their commitment to saving on a regular basis. Therefore, Gulf Bank encourages everyone to open an AlDanah Millionaire account to start saving and to enjoy the multitude of benefits the account has to offer.

Amongst the many advantages enjoyed by Al Danah Millionaire account, is that it is the only account that rewards customers for their loyalty, by providing loyalty chances. The loyalty chances are the total chances gained in the previous year, which are then transferred to the current year. This means that all chances gained by existing AlDanah clients in 2022 (from January 1 to December 31, 2022), have been transferred and added into 2023 AlDanah draws (Terms and Conditions apply).

The AlDanah account provides a multitude of valuable services to its customers, including access to an exclusive AlDanah ATM card, that is ideal for depositing money into their accounts, any time. Account holders can also calculate their chances of winning the monthly, quarterly, and annual draws using the AlDanah calculator, which is available on Gulf Bank’s Online website and Mobile Application.

Customers can visit one of Gulf Bank’s branches or transfer directly through Gulf Bank’s Online or Mobile Banking services. They can also direct their queries via WhatsApp on 1805805 for round-the-clock assistance from Gulf Bank representatives or call the Customer Contact Center on the same number. Moreover, customers can visit the dedicated AlDanah account website to learn more about the account and its winners.

