Fatemah Al-Habib: We are eager to support the development of young individuals as part of our commitment to encourage and develop their professional skills.

For the second consecutive year, Gulf Bank has announced its sponsorship of ‘The Influencer’ program organized by LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA) – an affiliate of the non-profit organization LOYAC. This sponsorship is geared towards providing outstanding training opportunities to empower teenagers aged 15 to 19 with crucial skills for effective public communication, ultimately preparing them for leadership roles in the future.

This year's edition of The Influencer program features four main categories: "Self-development: How to be an active and influential individual in your life and relationships," "Presentation and public speaking skills," "Oratory, recitation, and audience engagement skills," and "Digital media content creation skills."

Ms. Fatemah Al-Habib, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, expressed her excitement about partnering with LOYAC and emphasized Gulf Bank's eagerness to support its commendable societal endeavors, particularly those aimed at youth.

Al-Habib also highlighted Gulf Bank's commitment to nurturing the professional skills and talents of youth, aligning with both Gulf Bank's 2025 strategy, which places youth at the forefront, and Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which emphasizes the importance of investing in youth.

