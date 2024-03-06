Ahmad Al-Amir: Our successful partnership has resulted in training approximately 26,000 students in 2022/2023.

Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi: Gulf Bank is a key supporter of the organization’s activities, notably the Company Program.

Gulf Bank has renewed its strategic partnership with the INJAZ, gearing up for another year of supporting and empowering youth, who play a central role in the bank's 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.

Ahmad Al-Amir, Gulf Bank's Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications, expressed pride in the continued partnership with INJAZ, spanning over 18 years. This partnership aims to support youth and the next generation of young entrepreneurs by equipping them with the skills needed for today's rapidly evolving job market across various economic sectors.

Al-Amir reaffirmed Gulf Bank's commitment to its social responsibilities towards youth, particularly those in secondary schools, universities, and recent graduates. This dedication includes offering fundamental business concepts, exploring interests, providing professional opportunities, and nurturing their professional skills through practical training.

He highlighted the successful partnership between Gulf Bank and INJAZ, resulting in the training of of around 26,000 students throughout the academic year 2022/2023, focusing on various educational levels. Volunteers from Gulf Bank actively engaged in diverse activities organized by INJAZ to support youth development.

Laila Hilal Al-Mutairi, CEO of INJAZ, Kuwait, emphasized the importance of private sector support for the organization’s continuity and success. She highlighted the longstanding partnership with Gulf Bank, which provides vital support for the organization’s activities by offering volunteers, and actively participating in student training programs, notably the Company Program. This program offers youth the chance to establish and run a real company.

Al-Mutairi pointed out that INJAZ has provided training to more than 120,000 students since its establishment, emphasizing the refinement of youth skills for the workplace, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. The organization remains dedicated to equipping young individuals with the necessary tools for future success.

It is noteworthy that INJAZ Kuwait is part of the global network of Junior Achievement worldwide, a non-profit (NPO), non-governmental organization (NGO) driven by Kuwait’s private sector. Through strategic partnerships with Kuwait’s business and education sectors, and with the help of qualified and dedicated volunteers, INJAZ delivers both Arabic and English language educational programs on entrepreneurial and leadership skills, to build successful careers.

