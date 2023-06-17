On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Gulf Bank is providing the “Ayadi” service at its branches and ITMs located across Kuwait; including the newly launched ITM drive thru at Sharq branch.

The bank is providing “Ayadi” at all Gulf Bank branches – excluding the Kuwait International Airport branch – and at the ITMs located in 12 branches, of which include: Sharq branch, Crystal Tower, Jabriya, Al-Shaab, Al-Adan, Al-Fanar Mall, Al-Salam (South Surra), Fahaheel (Al-Ghanim Electronics Complex), Hawally, Kuwait International Airport (T1), and Mishref, including the first ITM drive thru in Sharq.

The “Ayadi” service provides customers with brand new KD 20, KD 10, KD 5, and KD 1 banknotes to meet the growing demand for brand new bank notes during the Eid period.

