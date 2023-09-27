Mohammed Taqi: Easy Pay service comes as part of a large package of services provided by Gulf Bank

As part of its efforts to provide distinguished services, and on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, Gulf Bank is providing credit card holders with the opportunity to pay their children’s school fees over a period of 12-months, interest-free, through Gulf Bank’s Easy Pay service.

In addition to pay school fees, customers can request to benefit from this service when shopping from all participating stores and institutions for purchases of KD 50 or more for each transaction by requesting to transfer the transaction via the Easy Pay service.

When shopping locally or internationally, customers can pay KD 150 or more for each transaction, and would then receive a text message from the bank with the transactions eligible to be transferred to the Easy Pay feature.

Gulf Bank’s Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammed Taqi, said: “As part of Gulf Bank's continuous efforts to establish the principles of social sustainability, Gulf Bank works to keep pace with the aspirations of its customers, and meet their requirements; in parallel with its continuous endeavors to provide the best products and services, and an outstanding customer experience."

Taqi mentioned that Gulf Bank aims to contribute to alleviating the burden on parents, with the beginning of the new academic year, by providing them with the opportunity to pay their school fees in installments over a period of 12 months, interest-free, without any additional transaction fees.

He further stated that the Easy Pay service comes as part of a large package of services provided by the bank, and its ongoing strategy, which aims to consolidate the Bank’s leading position as the Kuwaiti Bank of the Future, by providing customers with the best banking solutions and services.

Taqi indicated that Gulf Bank offers its customers the best and fastest rewards program in Kuwait, which enables customers to redeem points for tickets on all airlines and make hotel reservations at more than 300,000 hotels around the world, along with seasonal and exclusive travel packages. He also noted that customers earn more points when spending abroad and reap rewards for every point earned when spending with their credit cards.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives, that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait’s 2035 vision “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.