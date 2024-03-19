Abdullah Al-Mulaifi: We are dedicated to supporting SME businesses and preserving authentic Kuwaiti traditions.

For the fourth consecutive year, Gulf Bank is organizing ‘Nuqsat Al-Khaleej’ as part of its various community events and initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, in collboration with several local restaurants and bakeries, every Thursday.

Abdullah Al-Mulaifi, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications, emphasized, "Annually, we prioritize arranging ‘Nuqsat Al-Khaleej' to revive this authentic Kuwaiti tradition, and to enhance our engagement with the community throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Additionally, this initiative aids in supporting local SMEs, by promoting their products."

Al-Mulaifi mentioned that Gulf Bank supports SMEs in expanding their product distribution to the public, allowing their restaurants and bakeries to tap into new customer segments, thus facilitating their growth and expansion.

He emphasized that this initiative is one of Gulf Bank’s charitable events during the holy month of Ramadan, which reflects the bank's involvement with the community over the last sixty years, and its integral part in Kuwait's economic and social history.

Al-Mulaifi highlighted Gulf Bank’s unwavering commitment to sustainability programs spanning social, economic, and environmental aspects. These programs involve carefully selected initiatives that benefit both the bank and society. These initiatives are noteworthy as they align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Kuwait Vision 2035.

