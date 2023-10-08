Najla Al-Essa: We wanted to provide a comprehensive and integrated health program, as part of our continuous efforts to reward our female customers

As part of its continuous efforts to support and empower women in society, and on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gulf Bank announced the launch of exclusive offers for Gulf Bank female customers, including offers at hospitals, sports clubs, on healthy meal plans.

Gulf Bank's offers for the month of October include the following:

55% discount at New Mowasat Hospital on mammography examinations for all credit card holders

60% discount at New Mowasat Hospital for Rose Gold Mastercard credit card holders

10% discount on memberships at Miss Platinum Health Club for three months for Rose Gold Mastercard credit card holders

20% discount on meal plans from Macro, using the Rose Gold Mastercard credit card

20% discount at Baraka Wellness Center for all Gulf Bank credit card holders

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, said: “On the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we wanted to provide a comprehensive and integrated health program for women during the month of October, as part of our ongoing efforts to reward our female customers, especially Rose Gold Mastercard credit card holders.

Al-Eisa pointed that the Rose Gold Mastercard provides female customers with discounts and offers at more than 1,000 shops, rewarding them for every purchase. Additionally, cardholders are automatically enrolled into the Gulf Points program, which is the fastest rewards program in Kuwait that exchanges their points for flights, hotel accommodations, including seasonal and exclusive travel packages.

She added: “Gulf Bank also rewards Rose Gold Mastercard holders for shopping online, where customers earn five Gulf Points for every 1 KD spent on online transactions through international websites.”

Al-Eisa continued: “Rose Gold cardholders earn two Gulf Points for every KD 1 spent locally or internationally. Female customers can then use their Gulf Points can make reservations via any airline, and at over 300,000 hotels worldwide; without specifying dates or reservation periods.”

Furthermore, Rose Gold cardholders can have a more convenient and flexible shopping experience with Gulf Bank’s exclusive Easy Pay service – one of Gulf Bank's exclusive services aimed at making shopping easier for customers. The service allows customers to pay for for their purchases in installments over the course of 12 months, interest-free, and without any processing fees when paying with a Gulf Bank credit card.

Gulf Bank’s Rose Gold credit card also provides cardholders with a variety of exclusive travel offers and benefits of which include discounts on hotel bookings, flights, and car rentals. With Gulf Bank’s Rose Gold credit card, customers can also enjoy complimentary airport lounge access in five countries across the Middle East. And to further ease the travel planning process, Rose Gold cardholders can receive free travel insurance which can be used for the Schengen Visa application, for both the card holder and their family members upon booking.

