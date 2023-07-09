Mohammed Taqi: We are keen to reward customers and provide them with the best services and products that meet their aspirations and requirements

As part of its keenness to reward its customers, Gulf Bank has launched the "Points, Cash and Summer Splash" campaign for all credit and prepaid cardholders, enabling customers to accumulate more points for their purchases and expenditures during the summer – locally and internationally – in addition to chances to win cash prizes up to KD 20,000.

The campaign remains ongoing from July 1, 2023, until September 15, 2023, and winners will be selected over three draws: One grand prize winner of KD 20,000, 25 winners of KD 1,000 each, and 24 winners of KD 500 each.

Chances of winning are open to all individual Gulf Bank credit and prepaid cardholders . Every customer earns one chance to enter the draw for every KD 10 spent in Kuwait, and three chances for every KD 10 spent internationally, during the campaign period.

Additionally, customers can earn double chances for transactions made using digital wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay – noting that a minimum spend of KD 100 during the campaign period is required in order to qualify for the draw.

Gulf Bank’s Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammed Taqi, said: "Gulf Bank is keen to reward its customers and meet their aspirations and requirements, by providing them with the best services and products, and with an outstanding customer experience."

Taqi further mentioned that Gulf Bank’s credit cards carry many advantages that customers can benefit from, including offers across various sectors such as restaurants, hotels, travel and tourism, entertainment, health and beauty, car rentals, and others.

