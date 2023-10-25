Ahmad Al-Amir: We continuously strive to use the latest methods and technologies to communicate effectively with our customers

Gulf Bank actively participated in a regional conference organized by social media management expert, Sprinklr, at the prestigious Conrad Hotel, Dubai. The event witnessed representatives from renowned international companies and platforms, including Meta, TikTok, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn.

During the conference, these global entities unveiled their latest platform updates and features, providing valuable insights for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking meaningful and appealing ways to engage their audiences. Sprinklr, in particular, provided an in-depth overview of its solutions and services, incorporating advanced artificial intelligence technologies in social media management. The focus was on highlighting the diverse range of advantages it delivers to its clients.

Gulf Bank stood out by highlighting its innovative use of social media as a way to connect with the community and engage with customers effectively. The bank's outstanding content across various events and occasions played a pivotal role in solidifying its position and enhancing its societal impact.

As the keynote speaker, Mr. Ahmed Al Amir, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, expressed contentment with Gulf Bank's comprehensive achievements. He particularly praised the bank's vibrant community engagement, accomplished through the strategic use of social media.

He highlighted the crucial role of social media, emphasizing its power to influence and connect with diverse sectors of society., Al-Amir also brought attention to Gulf Bank's unique skills in delivering top-notch and compelling content, positioning the bank's channels at the forefront of audience views and interactions.

Moreover, Al-Amir shared valuable insights on enhancing and developing social media content, stressing the importance of tailoring content for specific platforms while ensuring its quality, speed, accessibility, and reach. He concluded by expressing Gulf Bank's pride in actively engaging with the community, and its eagerness for continuous interactions. He also recognized social media’s pivotal role in connecting with diverse audiences and accomplishing the bank's objectives.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

-Ends-