Najla Al-Eisa: Supporting underprivilaged families reflects the bank's unwavering commitment to social responsibility

For the seventh consecutive year, as part of its diverse range of activities and initiatives organized during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank distributed food baskets "Machlat Ramadan" to underprivilaged families, in collaboration with the Kuwait Food and Releif Bank.

Ms. Najla Al-Eisa, Gulf Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer, affirmed Gulf Bank's ongoing dedication to organizing a wide array of activities and initiatives throughout the holy month of Ramadan. She emphasized that these initiatives reflect the bank's unwavering commitment to social responsibility, which is deeply ingrained in its pioneering efforts aimed at fostering sustainability principles within the community.

She added: "We are pleased to collaborate with the Kuwait Food and Relief Bank in supporting underprivilaged families who face difficult circumstances. Through this partnership, we were able to distribute both Iftar meals and food baskets to those families.

She highlighted that providing food baskets to these families helps alleviate some of their burdens during this month, especially amid increasing living expenses. She further noted that the baskets consist of various food items, enough to sustain them for several days.

Al-Eisa also pointed out that this initiative is among Gulf Bank's charitable acitivities during the holy month of Ramadan, showcasing the bank's longstanding engagement with the community spanning sixty years. She emphasized its integral role in Kuwait's economic and social history.

She emphasized that Gulf Bank continues its strong commitment to sustainability programs, at societal, economic, and environmental levels, through numerous carefully selected initiatives that benefit both the bank and the community, in line with its 2025 strategy and in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Kuwait Vision 2035.

Al-Eisa stressed Gulf Bank's unwavering dedication to sustainability programs across societal, economic, and environmental levels. This commitment is evident through a variety of carefully selected initiatives that mutually benefit both the bank and the community. This particular initiative aligns with the bank's 2025 strategy, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Kuwait Vision 2035.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.