Salma Al-Hajjaj: We take pride in being one of the leading institutions that generously invests in human capital

As part of its unwavering dedication to nurturing young talents and attracting the best Kuwaiti candidates, Gulf Bank successfully concluded its sponsorship and active participation in the second edition of the "Watheefti” exhibition. The event was held under the patronage of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Adel Al-Mana, over a period of three days, at the Arena in 360 Mall.



Representatives from Gulf Bank illuminated the core principles of banking, offering comprehensive insights to attendees actively seeking employment. They provided detailed explanations about the banking sector, shedding light on the career development opportunities extended to Gulf Bank's workforce.

Gulf Bank's pavilion at the exhibition witnessed a significant turnout from individuals keen on understanding the bank's diverse departments and the dynamic banking environment it fosters. Many attendees took the opportunity to submit their job applications to Gulf Bank, drawn by the bank's outstanding reputation as one of Kuwait's foremost employers, particularly appealing to the country's young workforce.

Salma Al-Hajjaj, the General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, emphasized the bank's unwavering commitment to attracting young talents from diverse fields. She acknowledged the younger generation's exceptional capacity to adapt to modern trends, innovations, and rapid technological advancements in the banking sector, both on a local and global scale. Al-Hajjaj highlighted Gulf Bank's dedication to solidifying its position as a forward-thinking financial institution, a commitment that is in alignment with their strategic vision for 2025.

Participating in career fairs, she stated, provides genuine opportunities for companies to engage with promising talents, aiding them in making pivotal decisions related to their career trajectories and future endeavors. Al-Hajjaj also highlighted Gulf Bank's support for Kuwait's vision, particularly its focus on increasing private sector employment and nurturing the development of Kuwaiti youth. This dedication is reflected in Gulf Bank's impressive track record, with national employment rates reaching 78% in 2022.

According to Al-Hajjaj, Gulf Bank recognizes that its employees are the foundation of its success and the key to its excellence. Consequently, the bank continuously refines its work methods and systems, empowering its workforce to excel and elevate their professional journeys. Gulf Bank remains a preferred employer for both existing staff and potential candidates.

Emphasizing the bank's commitment to nurturing future leaders, Al-Hajjaj shared Gulf Bank's pride in being one of the leading institutions that generously invests in human capital. The bank offers extensive training and professional certifications in partnership with globally renowned organizations, ensuring young talents acquire the necessary skills and expertise vital for navigating the profound changes in the banking industry.

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

