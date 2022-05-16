Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, was recently honoured at Changi Airline Awards ceremony which took place in Singapore, winning in the “Connectivity Award” and the “New Airline Award”.

Commenting on this achievement, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said “We are pleased to have the Gulf Air services and products recognized by the Changi Airline Awards. We are constantly striving to deliver excellence to our passengers by enhancing a broad spectrum of deliverables from our convenient flight schedules, numerous international and regional flights, and a variety of products and services both on the ground and onboard. Winning these awards is a reflection of Gulf Air’s ongoing commitment to fulfil the ever-changing travel needs of our passengers; placing us truly in ‘a class of our own’.”

The awards ceremony was being held for the first time in two years after a brief stop due to the pandemic. This comes after Singapore reopened its borders fully to travellers vaccinated against COVID – 19 on April 1. Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying during the pandemic, Gulf Air has recently received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research that took place between November and December 2021, in flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline also received APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating; an award based solely on certified passengers’ feedback.

-Ends-