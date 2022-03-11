Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has started its countdown to be the title sponsor of the most important sporting event in the Kingdom – the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022, which will take place between 18-20 March 2022.

Gulf Air's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, said: “We have always been extremely proud to be the long title sponsors of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The success of this event is a testament to the commitment and efforts of our leadership and the Bahraini people as a whole. As the world begins to open up again, we are delighted to welcome fans from all over our network and beyond once again to Bahrain as the race continues to prove to be a firm global favourite; garnering our global recognition as a business and tourism destination in the Gulf as well as the home of motorsport in the region.”

Gulf Air has been the title sponsor of the Bahrain Grand Prix since it made history in April 2004 as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East. Since then, the airline has been instrumental in the success of the event and the benefits it has brought to Bahrain’s economy. Gulf Air is a proud ambassador for Bahrain and takes its role in supporting the Kingdom’s diversification in areas such as tourism very seriously.