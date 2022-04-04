Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Texel Air to explore various cooperation opportunities including charter agreements, engineering and maintenance activities.

A signing ceremony was held last month at Gulf Air headquarters, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air and Mr. John Chisholm, Chairman of Chisholm Enterprises which is the parent company for Texel Air. Members from both Gulf Air and Texel Air’s executive management teams attended the event.

Commenting on this cooperation, Captain Waleed AlAlawi remarked: “We are always looking to discover ways to enhance our commercial partnerships, and to get involved in every related sector of the aviation industry, we are very impressed with this collaboration with Texel Air and look forward to embarking on mutually fruitful relations for the two parties. Gulf Air currently serves its network with a combination fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Renowned for our traditional Arabian hospitality, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers”.

Mr. Chisholm commented: “We are happy to sign this Memorandum of Understanding and glad to partner with Gulf Air on this cooperation, it comes at a time of remarkable developments in the aviation industry. This sees partners in the region join together to enhance business relationships and in turn provide better services and offerings of real benefit to our customers”.

Gulf Air is delighted to cooperate with Texel Air, a Bahraini registered airline and maintenance repair organisation (MRO) formed in 2013, dedicated to providing third party cargo charter operations to a wide range of customers with diverse requirements. Texel Air fills a niche market for specialised ad-hoc cargo requirements, provides resourceful solutions while meeting tight deadlines with uncompromising levels of customer service.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying during the pandemic, Gulf Air has recently received the Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating after a vigorous audit by Skytrax Research that took place between November and December 2021, in flying safely throughout the pandemic and enhancing its airport and onboard protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19. The airline also received APEX’s Five Star Major Official Airline Rating; an award based solely on certified passengers’ feedback.

