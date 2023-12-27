Outstanding workers at GFG and its subsidiaries were honoured during the event held by the Ministry of Labour, under the auspices of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Manama, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain received a commemorative shield in recognition for Bahrainization efforts among companies, as part of the 38th annual ceremony honouring outstanding hard-working employees and distinguished establishments in the private sector for the year 2023. The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Labour, under the auspices of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Captain Waleed Al Alawi, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air, received the award on behalf of the company.

This tribute comes in recognition of the company's initiatives aimed at enhancing economic growth, diversifying national income sources, and investing in the human capital by implementing innovative policies that promote sustainability and help the company achieve its objectives, in line with the national goals for institutional development and human resource empowerment.

During the ceremony, four distinguished employees in the Gulf Air Group’s subsidiaries were honoured, including Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain Airport Company, the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), and Gulf Aviation Academy.

Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, commented on the achievement, "Honouring the national workforce that has achieved remarkable accomplishments in various sectors emphasizes the importance of the local talents’ contribution to the national development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and supported by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. It also confirms the great role that private sector businesses play in attracting and developing the national workforce."

He further expressed his contentment on Gulf Air receiving the shield of distinguished establishments of the year for its Bahrainization efforts. He considered this recognition by His Majesty the King as a testament of Gulf Air Group continuous efforts in developing human resources, in line with the group’s vision of creating new initiatives to meet the growing needs of the aviation sector in the kingdom. These initiatives aimed at helping to achieve the objectives of Bahrain Vision 2030. He also affirmed the continued commitment to support the goals of the Ministry of Labour through investing in the national competencies across Gulf Air Group departments and subsidiaries.

He congratulated the honoured employees of Gulf Air Group’s subsidiaries and urged them to strive for greater accomplishments, considering this recognition as a motivation for further dedication to serve our country and nation.

This is the second recognition that Gulf Air has received for its efforts in attracting, qualifying, and employing national talents, as it was honoured previously at the 37th ceremony held by the Ministry of Labour in 2022 to honour outstanding hard-working employees and distinguished establishments in the private sector.

