15 years of partnership between Gulf Air and Joramco marks a significant milestone.

Amman, Jordan: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited, Joramco, an Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) expanding joint MRO services.

This strategic collaboration is an extension to the long-lasting exclusive partnership between Gulf Air and its trusted partner Joramco with more than 250 aircraft heavy maintenance checks completed in the Amman based MRO since 2009.

The agreement which was signed by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jeffrey Goh and Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie at the Bahrain Airshow 2024, will explore opportunities for the development of the Gulf Air MRO services in Bahrain including hangar facilities utilizing Joramco’s experience and optimizing the synergies developed between both parties over the last 15 years.

"Gulf Air is in a position to enhance its MRO services and offer them to in-house and 3rd party operators. I was happy to visit Joramco recently and I believe there are opportunities to collaborate further; especially that we are all experiencing increased industry demand for capacity" said Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group CEO.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie said, “We are delighted to enter into this new MOU with our esteemed partner Gulf Air as they explore new and exciting strategic opportunities for MRO services. Joramco and Gulf Air have enjoyed a trusted partnership since 2009 and we now seek to grow that trust for the mutual benefit of both partners.”

About Gulf Air:

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit www.gulfair.com.

About Joramco:

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).