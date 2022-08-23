Muscat: Continuing the momentum of its product innovation and expansion process, ahlibank has affirmed the success of its recently launched ‘Daily Multiplier Account’ - Wafra Plus, with enhanced interest rates and the additional benefit of debit cards for Wafra account holders. The Bank had introduced Wafra Plus earlier this year, allowing its new and existing customers an unparalleled opportunity to grow their money – on a daily basis - as part of its aim to create unrivaled channels that suit its customer's demands.

The ‘Wafra Plus’ Daily Growth Account is a savings account that pays up to 1.75% interest per year on the daily balance in the account. At the end of each day, the benefit is compounded and credited to the clients' accounts. Key benefits for Wafra Plus accountholders include up to 1.75% interest p.a. in competitive benefits, compounded advantages on a daily basis, unlimited transactions on the account, and benefits being credited to the account every day. As per the scheme, ahlibank will offer interest rates ranging from 1.00% (for deposits up to Omani Riyals 9,999) to 1.75% (for deposits of Omani Riyals 100,000 and more), depending on the deposit amounts.

“The new account was created as a platform for our customers to secure and grow their savings balances. This is a significant step forward in our continuous progress, and it reflects our dedication to creating and executing products and services that are truly valuable to our customers. We believe in communicating with our customers across several platforms in order to assess their shifting demands and, as a result, tailor our solutions to their lifestyles and financial behavior,” said Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution.

With Wafra Plus, customers can use 24x7 cash management via digital channels or the branch network; they are not only able to make unlimited transactions, but are also able to augment their savings with competitive perks that are compounded and paid on a daily basis. As a result, advantages are available to customers as withdrawals or compounded benefits in their accounts.

“Customers' financial strength will be enhanced not only by the availability of limitless withdrawals, but also by the intrinsic savings culture it fosters, as it is designed as a straightforward and easy-to-maintain service. The 'Daily' prefix on the product indicates the Bank's desire to instill financial competency in its customers, who will now be able to earn more on a daily basis. We strongly encourage our current and prospective customers to take advantage of this unique opportunity to grow their finances while enjoying the peace and security that comes with it,” added Muneer Al Balushi.

ahlibank’s experienced team of professionals constantly keep their eyes and ears on the market to understand and assess customer choices and feedback. This helps the bank deep dive into key trends, and needs of customers , enabling thought through product innovation. The latest 'Daily Multiplier Account' reiterates ahlibank’s belief that innovation is the key to progress.

ahlibank offers a wide portfolio of innovative banking products and services to the traditional and Islamic sectors. For more information about the new account service, customers can contact Ahli Connect at 24577177 or visit the bank's website www.ahlibank.om.

