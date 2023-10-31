Dubai: Grand Gourmet, the buffet restaurant at Asiana Grand Hotel, is set to redefine the culinary landscape in Dubai. With over 200 dishes spanning a variety of international cuisines and a seating capacity exceeding 300 guests, Grand Gourmet promises an extraordinary dining experience.

Grand Gourmet sets a new standard in dining with several unique features. Guests can enjoy exceptional quality without straining their budget and relish a menu presenting diverse selection of over 200 dishes, featuring Arabic, Indian, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and international cuisines.

Executive Chef James Kang leads the culinary team at Grand Gourmet, bringing over 30 years of expertise in the hospitality industry. He has curated innovative menus that cater to the diverse palates of Dubai's clientele. His dedication to culinary excellence is evident in every dish.

The restaurant's culinary offerings include live grill, wood-fired pizza, shawarma, and tandoori delights. The woodfire oven, a unique feature, is showcased in full view, adding to the transparency in the culinary process.

Dessert enthusiasts can indulge in an interactive dessert section featuring crepes, ice cream, a chocolate fountain, and spicy grilled pineapple. Other highlights include Umm ali, hot chocolate pudding, Gajar halwa, and bread butter pudding, all crafted by a creative pastry chef and team.

Grand Gourmet's ambiance is welcoming and contemporary, with high ceilings, natural sunlight, and a friendly staff that ensures a warm and inviting atmosphere. The flexible menu accommodates dietary requirements, allergies, and restrictions while providing a five-star experience at an affordable price.

The extensive menu of over 300 items has been carefully curated under the guidance of Executive Chef James Kang. Ingredients are locally sourced, and there is no compromise on quality. The restaurant's commitment extends to hygiene, storage, and cooking techniques to ensure that every dish is a masterpiece.

Grand Gourmet is located on the Mezzanine floor of Asiana Grand Hotel, Deira. The venue is open for lunch from 12PM to 3PM and for dinner from 6PM to 11PM.

