Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation’s GR Saudi Driving School, located at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit parking lot, will take place from 15 – 20 August 2023.

The GR Saudi Driving School is set to identify and nurture the next generation of racers across four disciplines, with four participants eventually representing the GR Saudi Team in the Saudi Toyota Championship.

In alignment with Vision 2030, the GR Saudi Driving School positions Saudi Arabia as a global hub for motorsports, emphasizing the Kingdom’s innovation, empowerment, and leadership.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, an authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia for nearly 70 years, and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) proudly announce the opening of the Gazoo Racing (GR) Saudi Driving School. The temporary school will open between 15 – 20 August 2023, located at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit parking lot. With a staggering 2000 registrations, 60 were shortlisted, where 20 participants are from Jeddah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region each. Notably, the inclusion of nine female participants demonstrates the increasing interest to venture into motorsports.

The GR Saudi Driving School is more than a training ground; it's a visionary platform designed to identify, nurture, and elevate the next generation of racers for the GR Saudi Team in four exciting disciplines: Time Attack, Hill Climb, Drift, and Autocross. After a rigorous two-day training program, five students from each region will be shortlisted, making a total of 15 students. These 15 will then undergo a final training and assessment at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Out of these, four exceptional racers will be chosen to represent the GR Saudi Team, marking their entry into the esteemed Saudi Toyota Championship.

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said, “With 60 participants, the GR Saudi Driving School is not just about discovering talent; it's about shaping the future of motorsports in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030, we are creating a holistic ecosystem that identifies and nurtures talent, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for motorsports. We believe in the potential of our youth, and this initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing opportunities for aspiring drivers to showcase their skills on national and international platforms.”

The meticulously designed five-day program will be facilitated by renowned driving instructors: Abdullah Bakhashab, Paul Spooner, and Hatim Natto. Their combined expertise ensures participants receive unparalleled guidance, elevating their potential. The program culminates at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, simulating real racing conditions and setting the stage for the final test.

Hassan Jameel, Chairman of the Board of Managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said, “The GR Saudi Driving School exemplifies Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership. The initiative is more than just a school; it's a platform that empowers and shapes the next generation of racers, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to compete and excel on the world stage. Our collaboration with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation represents a crucial step towards discovering and nurturing untapped talent in Saudi Arabia and contributing to the quality of life in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 goals. We are excited about the prospects of the GR Saudi Driving School and are confident that it will pave the way for an even brighter future in motorsports."

The four winners will compete in their respective disciplines, which include: Autocross, Drift, Time Attack, and Hill Climb. Autocross involves racing against time on a circuit with a specific track and cones. Drivers must follow safety rules and reach the finish line in the shortest time possible. Drift racing emphasizes car control and style, with drivers intentionally oversteering to slide through corners and earning points for speed, angle, line, style, and flair. Time Attack is similar to Autocross but takes place on a longer circuit. Finally, in Hill Climb, drivers race uphill on an asphalt road for 3 km to complete the race in the shortest time possible.

Each discipline offers unique challenges and opportunities for racers to showcase their prowess. The collaboration between Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and SAMF contributes to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030’s 'Quality of Life' program by empowering the youth and shaping the future of motorsports. Aspiring racers can now unleash their full potential and compete professionally while representing the prestigious GR Saudi Team.

As Saudi Arabia propels forward on its transformative journey towards Vision 2030, the GR Saudi Driving School emerges as more than just a temporary institution; it's a symbol of national pride, innovation, and ambition. This initiative not only champions the future of motorsports locally but also underscores the Kingdom's determination to lead, inspire, and set new benchmarks on the global stage. The world of motorsports is evolving, and with the GR Saudi Driving School at the forefront, Saudi Arabia is poised to be its trailblazer.

For further insights and details about the GR Saudi Driving School and its initiatives, please visit https://grsaudidrivingschool.com/.

