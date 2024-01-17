His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, led a delegation of various governmental bodies in North Al Batinah Governorate, on a visit to Suhar Industrial City to get familiarised with the investment climate and the investing projects.

Received by Eng. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, the delegation was briefed on recent statistics of the industrial city. In 2023, Suhar Industrial City received 55 investment applications, among which 45 projects got localised across 461,399 sqm. Al Mayasi also highlighted achievements at Ladayn project in Suhar Industrial City, where five agreements were signed in 2023 totalling around RO 22 million for seven projects spanning 80,000 sqm, and initially involving a workforce of approximately 200 employees.

Al Mayasi added that Madayn has made notable progress in the Phase 7 development project at Suhar Industrial City, currently standing at a 98.6% completion rate. “The project includes a 32-km road network, water network and sewerage network. This is in addition to a treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres, rainwater drainage network, dyke for protection against floods, an irrigation network and two water supply tanks with a total capacity of 2,700 cubic metres,” he elaborated.

The visit also included a field tour of Suhar Industrial City, which covered Masar Service Centre that presents an integrated platform to facilitate procedures for investors to obtain required approvals, permits and licenses for their projects. The delegation also toured Gersan Elektrik Company, Muscat United Food Industries, and Al Maha Ceramics.