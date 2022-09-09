Dubai: Algonomy, the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement Solutions, today announced that Gourmet Egypt, Egypt’s premier high-end food retailer, is deploying Algonomy’s Personalization Suite to to help deliver a more connected, personalized shopping experiences for its customers across their digital buying journey.



Gourmet Egypt will leverage the Algonomy Personalization Suite comprising Recommend™, Engage™, Find™, and Discover™ to implement end-to-end personalization for their customers. This means that their customers now get hyper-personalized product recommendations, content, search experience, and category listings on the Gourmet Egypt website, mobile app, and email interactions in both English and Arabic.



Recommend™ will help the retailer deliver personalized product recommendations to both new and returning shoppers, with a decisioning engine that selects the best recommendation strategy for each customer and their current context.



Find™, the self-learning search platform, delivers unique and contextual search results based on a shopper’s intent as well as their real-time behaviors on the site. Further, it supports over one million search requests per month with a catalog of over 50 attributes per product per brand.



Engage™ drives personalized content and offers in accordance with factors like segment and the buying journey stage of the customer.



Discover™ re-sorts the product display and category pages in real time, instantly matching the shoppers’ current and past preferences as they browse.



“Our mission is to help our customers enjoy lovingly made food and ingredients that enhance their lives. We strive to constantly meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Hatem Moghazi, Chief Technology Officer at Gourmet Egypt. “We are very excited to work with Algonomy as they help us meet and exceed these goals. With the Algonomy Personalization Suite, we’re able to deliver individualized experiences that enrich customer journeys, increase engagement, and encourage our customers to keep coming back for more.”



“The journey of Gourmet Egypt and their innovations in the locally produced food solutions segment are remarkable,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP Business Development APAC & MEA at Algonomy. "We're delighted to welcome Gourmet Egypt to Algonomy's family and are excited to help them provide their customers with more tailored, connected, engaging and hyper-personalized customer experiences.



About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry’s only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement Platform that unifies data, decisioning, and orchestration across marketing, digital commerce, and merchandising for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration, merchandise analytics, and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers and brands, QSRs, convenience stores, and more; with a global presence spanning over 20 countries. More at algonomy.com.



