Selina Bieber: GoDaddy is continuing to invest in digital transformation and entrepreneurs to empower them to take their business online, aligning with Egypt’s ‘Vision 2030’

Cairo, Egypt – GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, participated in the 4th round of the Future of Data Centers Summit (FDC) 2022, the largest specialized Technology Summit in the Middle East and Africa, hosted on 22nd-23rd May, under the patronage and presence of H.E Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Prior to the Summit, on the 21st of May, GoDaddy’s Senior Regional Director for MENA Region, Selina Bieber attended an exclusive investment session, alongside top C- level executives with the CIT Minister, Dr. Talaat to discuss and showcase GoDaddy’s work, vision and investments to empower entrepreneurs and raise awareness towards the industry trends.

Throughout the first day of the FDC Summit under the slogan ‘Delivering Future Innovation’, GoDaddy’s Senior Regional Director for MENA Region, Selina Bieber delivered a presentation on GoDaddy’s strategy and business.

“GoDaddy is pleased to participate in FDC Summit–the largest of its kind in the region,” said Bieber. Then, she continued, “GoDaddy is a champion for small businesses and the everyday entrepreneurs as it helps them create their online platforms, aligning with Egypt’s ‘Vision 2030’. Within this framework, GoDaddy enables small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary tools to sell anything and anywhere (online and in-person).”

During the second day of the Summit, the company participated in one of the major events featured through the Summit: the FDC Stars event by delivering a second presentation dedicated for innovators and entrepreneurs to shed light on the importance of establishing an online presence.

-Ends-

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.