Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The mandatory tariff of 25 fils on single use bags goes live today. Keeping this in mind, Géant is reinforcing its commitment to the UAE’s single-use plastic-free agenda with tangible in-store enhancements.

Géant, which was recently acquired by GMG, has committed to a marked reduction in single-use plastics usage in-store, with the long-term aim to make food packaging 100 percent recyclable, compostable or reusable.

A significant step in this direction is the launch of a dedicated section in all 12 Géant supermarkets and hypermarkets in the UAE where customers will be able to purchase packaging alternatives including jute and woven bags. The brand is also partnering with key vendors in the waste management, water consumption packaging and recycling spaces to extend its sustainable offerings in-store.

As per new government legislation, customers will be charged 25 fils per plastic bag at checkout if they do not bring their own reusable bags or buy a reusable bag in store, starting 1st July.

Géant also announced that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these single-use plastic bags will support Emirates Nature-WWF's conservation efforts in UAE.

“Géant has always been one step ahead and there are already several in-store touchpoints where we encourage and foster sustainability. From offering paper bags to reusable containers in our ‘grab and go’ section, we are committed to make a positive social, environmental, and economic impact on the future of the food retail industry.

We are confident that this initiative will further encourage our customers to opt for a more sustainable future and choose Géant as their preferred supermarket chain,” said Marc Laurent, President - GMG Consumer – Retail.

He added that the brand will also be launching a “fill your own” concept across stores for products such cereals and nuts, which will go a long way in single-use plastic reduction.

“Over the years, we have actively partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF to support their efforts to build a sustainable future and we are excited to be giving our Géant customers the chance to join us on this important and transformative journey,” he added.

Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, said of the initiative: “Our corporate partners play a crucial role in the green recovery. Single-use plastics such as shopping bags have a devastating impact on the UAE’s climate and biodiversity, which in turn affects our food and water security. Corporates have the reach to drive behaviour change at great scale and encouraging customers to single-use plastics with more intention while also supporting our programmes is a two-fold advance towards a green, sustainable future.”