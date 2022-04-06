Riyadh: - Saudi Arabia-based company GLT Express, the logistics arm of Global Logistics and Technology (GLT) Holdings, has extended its activities to the Egyptian market by acquiring the Egyptian logistics company Gallop Express, as part of GLT’s plans to expand its operations beyond the GCC countries and into further countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

For over six years of operation inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GLT Express has been providing a wide range of services to the logistics sector, including fulfilment, last-mile delivery, freight, and global address, to facilitate the entire operating process from a-z, relying on its cutting-edge technology to deliver all types of shipments.

"The acquisition of Gallop Express in Egypt was a no-brainer for GLT Holdings,” said Mark Humphries, CEO of GLT Express, commenting on the acquisition, explaining that the country is the 39th largest e-commerce market in the world, with revenues of $5 billion in 2021.

Worthy to mention that the Egyptian logistics market saw an increase of 44% in 2021, thanks to its unique geographic location, which qualified it to serve as a logistic hub between Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The Egyptian government, on the other hand, has made considerable transportation infrastructure improvements that are in line with Egypt's 2030 Vision.

"We aim to contribute to the country’s revolutionary vision through providing a list of logistics solutions to Egypt that distinguishes GLT Express from the competition. We are keen on presenting our flexible, tailored technology, building an innovative, multicultural environment and creating strategic alliances, in order to enhance our presence inside the Egyptian market," Humphries added.

Founded in 2016 by Mr Alzamil, GLT Holdings is missioned to aid the merchants to scale and grow their businesses with quality full-suite solutions to leverage their operation process in multiple domains, enabling them to serve their customers at the highest standard and lowest cost services. GLT Holdings also aims to facilitate the whole selling process for merchants from establishing their websites for e-commerce, providing them with multiple payment methods for both online and offline sales, fulfilment services, logistics and delivery.

GLT intends to become one of the top five logistics operators in the area as a one-stop-hub, covering all service requirements from the first mile to the last mile, with operations in the UAE, and Sudan, in addition to its presence in the Saudi market for over six years.

