Sharjah: The Xposure International Photography Festival is returning for its 8th edition next year, and has opened entries for its annual International Photography and Film Awards (IPFA), which received an astounding 17,116 entries from 180 nations last year recording an 80 per cent increase in submissions compared to previous years, making it one of the largest and most diverse photography competitions in the world.

The festival has opened entries for its 2024 awards edition to both amateur and professional photographers to send in their applications to https://awards.xposure.ae/register/ before October 30, 2023.

Categories and prizes

The organisers of the awards encourage entrants to enter up to 10 images or films by choosing their specialty from across the competition’s 8 main categories, including one for short films. They are: Architectural Photography, Drone Photography, Mobile Photography in collaboration with Samsung, Nature & Landscape, Night Photography in collaboration with Samsung, Photojournalism, Portraiture, Short Film & Moving Image, and Street Photography.

The overall winner receives a $6,000 prize while category winners receive a $3,000 prize. Additionally, the second place entry in each category receives a $1,500 prize, and the following five highest scored entries in each category will have their nominated entry exhibited during the annual festival next year.

Special categories - Junior Category

The 9th category is the Junior category open to UAE residents whose past winners have gone on to build successful portfolios in photography. Amateurs who dabble in all types of still photography recorded by phone, DSLR, or mirrorless camera can participate in this free-to-enter competition. Additionally, photographs must have been taken in the past three years. The top seven placed images will be exhibited at Xposure 2024 and additional equipment prizes will be awarded to first and second place.

Tariq Allay: ‘Awards have created prolific new opportunities for up and coming talents’

HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau said: “Xposure is a globally recognised platform for celebrating photography, film and other visual mediums. The annual celebration has created prolific new opportunities for up and coming photographers and visual artists to showcase themselves and highlight their careers on its sought after stage, receive cash prizes and other accolades. The increasing popularity of these awards with each passing year, as reflected in the submission numbers, is the best reflection of the value that Xposure has created for photographers worldwide in the past seven years, and testifies to Sharjah’s growing importance as a global incubator of culture and creativity”.

The Xposure Awards jury includes some of the most experienced and respected names in the field. Comprising a diverse group of leading professionals, critics and industry heavyweights who specialise in various photography genres, the jury reviewed and evaluated a staggering 17,116 submissions from 180 nations last year, making Xposure one of the biggest and most diverse photography competitions in the world. The International Photography & Film Awards boasts 41 top industry professionals and critics who will use their expertise to judge the huge number of entries.

For more information, visit https://awards.xposure.ae/