UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Step Challenge this Ramadan through the Global Village award-winning mobile app.

The Step Challenge invites visitors to engage in an exciting and active journey while exploring Global Village’s unique attractions and experiences. Participants can activate the challenge exclusively upon entering Global Village to begin their step-counting journey. Upon completion of 10,000 steps during a single visit, participants will be automatically added to a weekly prize draw and winners will be announced every Friday during the holy month of Ramadan through social media channels and website.

Exciting prizes await lucky winners, including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, Apple Watch, and Samsung Watch, catered to enhance the winners’ Ramadan experience and fill it with joyous moments.

Global Village welcomes visitors starting from 6 PM – 2 PM every day during the holy month of Ramadan.

Visit Global Village’s website https://www.globalvillage.ae/ and social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – teamglobalvillage@currentglobal.com