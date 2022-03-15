The UAE has been ranked first regionally and 10th globally for Influence in the Global Soft Power Index 2022.

The UAE advanced to the 15th place globally in the overall GSPI ranking, up from last year’s 17th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021. The country sits at the top in the region and remain at the forefront of the countries in the Middle East and North Africa, achieving a progress in all indicators and sub-indicators.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said: “The GSPI 2022, ranked the UAE as the 10th globally and first regionally in its overall influence in soft power. This reflects our leading position and good reputation worldwide.”

His Highness added: “more than 100,000 respondents across the world chose the UAE as the first regionally and 15th globally in the Global Soft Power Index 2022. Our country also ranked 10th globally in its influence, enhancing our status and positive impact."

His Highness stressed that the country's progress in all indicators and sub-indicators is a result of the unique model it provides.

His Highness said: "The UAE’s soft power lies in its development model, which brings together the best ideas and minds across the world, and gather people of all races to build the best development experience in the world.”

The UAE continued its progress in the GSPI 2022, developed by “Brand Finance” British company. The index interviewed more than 100,000 people from 101 countries across the world, to assess the various axes of soft power and its positive influence. The UAE’s overall Soft Power score improved more than 11%, making a progress to the 15th place globally, up from the 17th place it achieved in 2021.

The performance of the UAE, in the 2022 Index that included 120 countries, had many core strengths, including its distinguished position as a leading destination for Business and Trade, the ease to do business within a stable economic environment. Also, the country has a positive impact as the most influential in the region, in addition to its reputation as one of the most generous and helpful countries internationally. The UAE has improved its reputation among developed nations during the past year.

The UAE also recorded an outstanding performance in the main indicators during 2022 compared to 2021. The UAE ranked 10th globally in the "Overall Influence" index compared to 12th in the previous year. The UAE ranked 20th globally in the "Reputation" index.

The UAE achieved an overall stable performance in all pillars, especially in the “Culture and Heritage” pillar, where it ranked the 24th, by advancing 7 positions from 2021 where it ranked the 31st.

The UAE’s performance on “International Relations” pillar has shown genuine improvement, as it ranked 11th up from last year’s 16th ranking, showing a strong reputation for being “Influential in diplomatic circles” and “Helpful to other countries in need”. The country’s improving perceptions regarding environmental protection could move UAE into the top 10 in the future.

Also, the UAE ranked first regionally and 10th globally in the “Influence” pillar, the 10th globally in the “Influential in diplomatic circles”, and the 11th globally in the “International relations” pillar. The UAE’s reputation score has marginally improved and it has moved up to 20th globally, by far the highest among all Arab nations.

The UAE achieved the 8th position globally in the “Strong and Stable Economy” pillar, the 9th globally in “Supporting Economic Recovery” after Covid-19, and the 10th globally in “Business and Trade”. The “Future Growth Potential” of the UAE has improved ranking 11th globally in 2022 index.

The UAE: a distinguished model of containing coronavirus

The UAE perceived to have managed the pandemic of Covid-19 effectively, which made it a distinguished model regionally and globally. The country succeeded in facing challenges in a balanced way through its proactive policies and procedures. In this context, the UAE ranked 12 in the overall covid-19 score. The country ranked 12th in the “Helping other countries manage and recover from COVID” pillar, and 13th in the “Health and wellbeing of its own people, including vaccination”.

“Overall Influence” Pillar

The UAE ranked 10th globally in the overall influence, while the nine countries that preceded the UAE in the ranking are among the countries with a large population density. Many countries in the region have advanced in the "Influence" pillar, while the UAE remains at the forefront regionally. The progress achieved by countries in this pillar came in the developing markets of the Middle East and Asia.

Great performance across “Education & Science”

Due to its developed strong educational system over the past years, the UAE achieved score improvements across the “Education & Science” pillar, ranking 17th in 2022.