Dubai, UAE – Global security leader Forcepoint, the world’s largest privately owned cybersecurity company, secured two prestigious awards in the lead-up to, and during, GITEX Global 2023, which closed last week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company also leveraged the show’s high profile to also become an award-giver, presenting honors to seven of its partner engineers.

The company, which organizations entrust to safeguard and drive their digital transformation and growth, began its recent award run by securing the ‘Data Protection Service Provider in Hybrid Cloud’ accolade at the ICT Champion Awards, which took place on October 12, 2023. The award recognises Forcepoint’s record of fostering safe and trusting environments via a security solution that understands digital identities and their cyber abilities to protect employees and critical data.

Forcepoint then went on to win the ‘New Product / Service Launch’ category at the MEA Business Awards, which took place last week alongside GITEX Global, in recognition of its expertise and commitment to bringing secure solutions to the market.

Later, the company turned the tables from award recipient to award giver when it presented seven of its partner engineers with the ‘Maverick’ honor for successfully completing the Forcepoint ONE four-stage enablement program.

“While all the awards have been a tremendous boost for Forcepoint in the region, the partner engineers' honor was an outstanding accomplishment as the program empowers our partners to successfully present, demonstrate, conduct Proof of Concepts (POC), and deploy the huge capabilities of the Forcepoint ONE platform here in the region,” commented Thierry Bedos, Senior Vice President of EMEA Sales at Forcepoint.

The program initially empowers partners to be ‘Ready to Present,’ and boosts their confidence in presenting Forcepoint ONE`s value, addressing customer pain points and competitive advantages. In the second stage, partners are equipped to demonstrate the product's features, functionalities, and benefits effectively. In the third ‘Ready to POC’ stage, partners create a common Forcepoint One customer use case, and the program’s final, ‘Ready to Deploy’ stage covers advanced use cases and troubleshooting.

“This year's edition of GITEX Global represented a major stride forward in cloud deployment, as well as showcasing future technology ambitions in the UAE and wider region,” commented Samer Diya, Vice President Sales for Forcepoint Emerging Markets. “It uniquely highlighted all the challenges and opportunities facing organizations looking to achieve a more immersive future and Forcepoint’s leadership position in addressing these.”

At GITEX Global 2023, Forcepoint showcased its latest cybersecurity innovations at a dedicated booth, providing attendees with developments and updates of their cutting-edge solutions. The booth served as a focal point, highlighting the company’s commitment to technological excellence and leadership in data-first cybersecurity.

