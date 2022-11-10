ABU DHABI, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, ADNEC Group has announced that NEOM will be the headline sponsor for the Global Media Congress.

Taking place November 15-17, the Global Media Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), is a specialized conference and exhibition that focuses on the latest developments in and the future of the media industry. The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative avenues that will bolster the development of the media sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability and the continued provision of solid, reliable and highly credible content.

Announced by HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, NEOM is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia being sustainably developed with the world’s most advanced technologies to redefine how humanity lives, works, and prospers. One of the most important projects under Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM has economic advancement as one of its key pillars.

As creative industries and the media sector in particular are recognized as powerful growth drivers for economies and progressive societies around the world, a vibrant media industry is a key element in NEOM’s ongoing development.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events part of ADNEC Group said, “We are thrilled to welcome NEOM on board as the headline sponsor for the first edition Global Media Congress. The event aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry, which comes in line with NEOM’s goals. We are excited to work together to provide a unique platform to highlight the position of mass media in the Middle East whilst engaging a global audience, driving innovative visions and collaborations that will advance the sector.”

Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment and Culture at NEOM said, “Our partnership with the Global Media Congress complements NEOM’s commitment to creating a regional epicentre for the media industries, one that places the region amongst the elite global media hubs. The partnership will allow us to share our vision for establishing a true focal point for industry, creatives, and talent to collaborate powered by state-of-the-art infrastructure and the very latest technologies, all integrated like never before.”

