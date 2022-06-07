London, UK: ICM.com, a multi-regulated online trading provider is preparing once again to partner with London’s Polo in The Park.

After both the 2020 and 2021 International Polo events were canceled due to COVID restrictions, ICM.com is excited to be sponsoring the International Chestertons Polo in the Park event for its 6th consecutive year.

A firm fixture in London’s social calendar, the prestigious event will be taking place in Hurlingham Park in Fulham, bringing world-class polo to the capital. The annual event typically marks the start of the summer season and will be taking place on the 10th, 11th & 12th of June 2022 in Hurlingham Park, England. As well as the games, there will be lots of entertainment for everyone, including kids.

Chestertons Polo in the park is one of a series of renowned British sporting events alongside the likes of Wimbledon, the boat race, ascot, and the London marathon. The event brings together six city Polo teams from around the world, including Buenos Aires, New York, Zurich, Sydney, London, and Dubai.

ICM.com first became a partner of the event in 2016, you can look out for the ICM.com logo on the teams’ shirts, teams’ jeans, pitch side hoardings, event program, and prizegiving backdrop.

Shoaib Abedi founder and CEO of ICM.com commented on the partnership ‘The Chestertons Polo in the Park event is iconic in the British calendar, we’re proud to be supporting a team that shares the same dedication to teamwork, discipline, and determination to succeed.’

About ICM

ICM.com is a financial service provider, offering access to a diverse range of trading products, including currencies, stocks and commodities.

The ICM.com brand was incorporated in 2009 in the United Kingdom and has expanded rapidly worldwide to cater to professional and institutional clients globally. ICM.com currently holds local offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as other regions.

The ICM.com brand is authorized and regulated in various jurisdictions around the world: Financial Conduct Authority in the UK (FCA), Financial Services Commission in Mauritius (FSC Mauritius), Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (FSA), Association Romande des Intermediaries Financiers (ARIF) in Switzerland, Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFC) and Stockholm County Administrative Board(CABS).