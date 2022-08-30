Demonstrating its ability to provide independent, value-added services, MYCRANE was recently tasked with advising a global energy customer that needed to install nine pieces of equipment. The client turned to MYCRANE after it was discovered a miscalculation meant the project could run in to considerable delays and added cost.

The package comprised four condensers weighing 26.8 tons (lifting height over 45m); four crystallizers weighing 48 tons (lifting height over 45m); and one wet dust collector weighing 20 tons.

The technical team of the customer initially identified a mobile crane with a lifting capacity of 500 tons, the Liebherr LTM-1500, which was also proposed by one of the crane suppliers from their vendor list.

MYCRANE engineers were subsequently called upon to find a solution that included sourcing a smaller crane, in order to lower costs for the customer.

MYCRANE’s independent approach enabled a solution using a 400t mobile crane. This already brought value for customer, who decided to place an online request for rental of this crane at the MYCRANE platform. From the multitude of quotes received, the best was chosen based on price, technical aspects and other criteria.

A surprise was waiting for all parties at the job site, however, when it was discovered that the heaviest piece of cargo was delivered with a weight 25% heavier than expected (because additional components were installed). This posed a major risk that the LTM-1400 crane already mobilized at the job site would not have sufficient capacity.

Andrei Geikalo explained: “Because MYCRANE is impartial, we found a way to adjust the weight of the rigging and reposition the crane so it could be safely used whilst still within capacity. This eliminated the need to source a bigger and more expensive crane, and ensured the project remained on schedule.

“As MYCRANE doesn’t own and operate its own equipment, our priority is always finding the right solution for the client – just as we did in this case.

“These recent projects demonstrate the wide range of services available from MYCRANE and are just a small sample of the many jobs we are currently engaged in, with all types of cranes ranging from 500kg up to 1600t.”

