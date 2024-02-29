The ‘GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit to UAE Small Businesses’, available on DIFC Academy’s School of Future Skills, is a free resource targeting the small business and entrepreneur community

Dubai, UAE: DIFC Academy, the education platform of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced a partnership with Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) to equip professionals and organisations with the tools and knowledge to address the most important cybersecurity challenges impacting small businesses. The collaboration will also empower small businesses with actionable strategies to reduce cyber risks arising from conducting any aspect of their business via email or over the Internet.

With over 5,500 active registered companies and 41,500 professionals at DIFC, the collaboration between DIFC Academy and GCA, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to making the Internet a safer place by reducing cyber risk, comes in the backdrop of studies that reveal the continued risks from cyber threats in the UAE. Research by the Middle East Institute reveals that the UAE deterred more than 71 million cyber attacks in the first three quarters of 2023. The joint initiative between DIFC Academy and GCA and will bring valuable and free cybersecurity resources to the region’s small business and entrepreneur community.

Under the partnership, the GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit for Small Business, sponsored by Mastercard, will be available from the DIFC Academy’s School of Future Skills. The DIFC Academy provides a comprehensive hub of knowledge, learning solutions, and excellence for the community, to not only develop today’s professional workforce but also nurture tomorrow’s talent.

Commenting on the initiative, Christian Kunz, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Ventures Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Global Cyber Alliance, uniting expertise to empower the next generation of cybersecurity leaders in DIFC and the wider UAE. Together, we aim to shape a resilient digital future through knowledge, innovation, and shared commitment to cyber excellence. At DIFC Academy’s School of Future Skills, our mission aligns seamlessly with Global Cyber Alliance’s vision for a secure digital landscape, amplifying our commitment to equipping learners with cutting-edge cybersecurity skills, fostering a community of professionals and businesses ready to navigate and safeguard the evolving digital frontier.”

GCA Capacity & Resilience Program Director, Brian Cute, added: “We are delighted that our small business toolkit is now accessible via the DIFC Academy’s School of Future Skills. The toolkit is a vital resource for small businesses and entrepreneurs who, by implementing the cyber hygiene measures provided in the toolkit, will be able to significantly reduce their risk of ransomware and cyber-attack.”

