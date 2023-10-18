Srikanth Mulakaluri - Without digitally resilient tech infrastructure, smart cities can’t sustain themselves

Dubai – Insticc Digital™ Solutions, a leading digital transformation and custom software development company gearing to change the sustainable technology landscape in the AMEA region, has announced its Platinum Sponsorship of GITEX Impact 2023 - a global event bringing together stakeholders to explore innovative solutions in sustainable tech & finance, ESG investments, climate, and public-private partnerships.

With a team of driven entrepreneurs and a vision to solve the world’s most pressing technological challenges, Insticc Digital™ Solutions focuses on creating enterprise solutions. From speed-to-market efficiencies and automation to cost-effective open source tech, the Insticc Digital™ team comprises technology engineers, developers, and architects, combining 35+ years of experience in the rapidly evolving tech space.

With Dubai on the fast track to becoming the world’s smartest city, it’s time to pay attention to developing digitally resilient tech infrastructure to avoid unforeseen challenges and disruptions by the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.

Maria Rousan, Reginal Managing Director at Insticc Digital™ comments: “Digital resilience is the only defence against cybercriminals. Imagine if they started meddling with smart city infrastructure like traffic lights, it could have potentially deadly repercussions. It’s just one of the many scenarios that could play out. Digital resilience means expanding our capacity to maintain functionality, security, and sustainability at all times.”

Rousan added: “Dubai is known for its avante-garde approach to technology and innovation and is an innovator of sustainable tech in the realms of multiple sectors from transportation to healthcare, finance, and infrastructure. GITEX Impact 2023 offers the ideal platform for Insticc Digital’s launch in the AMEA region. As a team of innovative forward thinkers, obsessed with advancing technology to rocket business processes and communities 10x faster to market through agile solutions, we are thrilled to expand into the region. Our sights are set to future expansions into Saudi Arabia. We’re ready to welcome you to our booth H29-G05, Hall 29, at GITEX!”

As the Platinum Sponsor of the 43rd edition of the region‘s largest event for sustainability tech innovation, ESG strategies and services, Insticc Digital™ is committed to driving positive change through custom software engineering and AI and machine learning tools to transform traditional cities, communities, and businesses into smart hubs for a sustainable future.

GITEX IMPACT will run from 16 – 20 October 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Visitors to the Insticc Digital™ stand H29-G05, Hall 29 can experience AI technology demonstrating new age payment gateways, smart city digital transformation, drone and satellite construction project monitoring and cutting edge contactless biometrics, in tandem with other pioneering technologies.

Insticc Digital™ enables enterprises speed-to-market through end-to-end software development, DevOps and Cyber Security solutions. We are a full-stack, multidisciplinary company committed to creating impactful custom solutions across multiple industries. Driven by extensive expertise, technological vision and AI, we evolve tech solutions into growth-driven enterprises. Our custom solutions are designed by top tech experts to ensure maximum security, reliability, and efficiency, while minimising costs. Insticc Digital™ provides the tools and resources required for a seamless digital transformation journey.