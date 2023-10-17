The GITEX Global and Expand North Star exhibitions began this week with the participation of more than 32 micro, small, and medium-sized Bahraini technology companies, in addition to the participation of strategic partners, including the Economic Development Board, Export Bahrain, and ila Bank.

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion includes 12 Bahraini SME’s displaying their work at GITEX Global, which is considered the largest technology exhibition in the world. In addition, 20 emerging Bahraini startups participated at the Expand North Star exhibition, one of the largest global startup events hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as part of “GITEX Technology Week” events. This year, “GITEX Technology Week” is being held at a separate venue from GITEX Global for the first time, in order to welcome more global tech entrepreneurs.

For the ninth consecutive year, Tamkeen is proudly sponsoring the Bahrain Pavilion, building on the remarkable achievements of Bahraini companies in previous editions. This event offers tech entrepreneurs a well established platform to showcase their products and services to over 100,000 expected attendees and visitors from across the globe. Attendees include a diverse mix of high level executives, government officials, industry experts, entrepreneurs, academics, and tech enthusiasts, fostering opportunities for regional and international partnerships, market expansion, and interactions with leading experts and global tech company representatives.

In this year's edition, the exhibition places particular emphasis on cutting-edge technological innovations focusing on artificial intelligence. It also explores contemporary areas such as the impact of sixth-generation (6G) networks, expansive virtual business systems within metaverse technology, and more.

The GITEX Global exhibition will continue until Friday, October 20th 2023, and will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center, while the "Expand North Star" exhibition will conclude on Wednesday, October 18th 2023.