Dubai: Global Indian International School Dubai, has won four stars and the award for ‘Best Impact on Transformation for its Robotics-Innovation-STREAM-Exploration (RISE) Curriculum during the recently held Awards programme for Commitment to Excellence (ACE) by the Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO).

The RISE curriculum has brought innovative transformations in the learning journeys of students with its well-structured activities. RISE curriculum, designed as per the changing scenario of the education field, is well-rounded with age-appropriately designed learning modules fostering Curiosity, Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Antony Koshy, Principal of GIIS Dubai, stated, “We are extremely honoured to be recognized by the ACE APQO International Innovation Awards. It is a great achievement for our school and a testament to our continuous efforts to provide holistic education to our students. The recognition will motivate us to continue introducing path-breaking educational initiatives that support our students' social and emotional development.”

RISE curriculum is designed to adapt to the transformative educational landscape with learning modules effectively tailored to make teaching and student engagements more collaborative. This future-oriented curriculum includes Robotics technology, Coding & AI, Design Thinking, problem-solving, experiential learning, Space & Science exploration, along with 3D designing, Virtual Reality content and Metaverse. The RISE curriculum enables students to think creatively through the power of knowledge and technology.

Mr. Siju Philip, Head of GCIE at GIIS Dubai, stated, “At GIIS Dubai, we constantly keep developing our curriculum with value-based and application-based programs to enrich the learning experience of students. In today’s educational scenario, skill development for innovation is vital. We are happy to see our efforts being recognised by global educators' multiple awards. This recognition adds motivation as we continue to strive for excellence.”

The curriculum at GIIS Dubai is designed to be comprehensive and holistic, with a focus on equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to be successful in the 21st century. It is based on educational pillars focusing on overall development of students along with nurturing them as future-ready individuals.

