Manama: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) organised a Health & Wellness week for employees as part of its initiative to promote health and well-being, which the Bank believes is an essential pillar for a sustainable and balanced work environment.

The week focused on mental, physical and financial wellbeing and ranged from free medical checkups in the Bank’s offices to expert speakers on topics such as healthy diets and lifestyles, coping with change, productivity, respect and happiness.

Jamal Al Kishi, Chief Executive Officer at GIB B.S.C, commented: “The health & wellness of everyone in GIB is something that is very special to all of us in the Bank and this week reflected the importance we place on supporting the mental and physical health and wellness of our employees in and outside the workplace.

