Sharjah, UAE: UAE-based value-added food and beverage manufacturing firms Global Food Industries (GFI) and International Beverage and Filling Industries (IBFI) continue to raise the bar of excellence as employers and partners of choice as both companies keep high rankings in a prestigious list of the 50 ‘Best Workplaces’ in the UAE for the second consecutive year.

For the 2022 list released by Great Place to Work®, a proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GFI and IBFI have been ranked 21st and 22nd respectively. Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world, and provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Such ranking and recognition for GFI and IBFI is a fitting follow up to the ‘Great Place to Work®’ certifications that both companies previously received for the second year in a row. These certifications were awarded following the conclusion of the Great Place to Work® Certification Survey, wherein both companies exceeded benchmarks to qualify for the Certification, Placement & Rating in Great Place to Work® Listed Organizations.

“Behind all our achievements as a value-added food manufacturing firm are the hardworking and dedicated people who tirelessly accomplish their respective tasks and enable us to deliver on our promise to the market and our customers,” said Hasan Rasheed, Head of Human Resources & Administration at GFI and IBFI. “In recognition of their efforts, GFI and IBFI ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of every member of the GFI and IBFI family are well taken care of.

“By facilitating the Covid 19 vaccination of 99% of our employees; engaging employees in achievements, through awards, rewards & recognition programs; improving employee communication through our Employee Connect Program; and engaging employees in Innovation & Ideas generation, our people have truly seen and felt how much we truly care for their overall wellbeing,” Hasan added. “As these initiatives are already integrated into GFI and IBFI’s culture, we are confident that we will continue to set the benchmark for the food and beverage manufacturing industry, not just for the world-class quality of our products and services we provide, but also in terms of providing the best workplace for our people.

