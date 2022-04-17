Manama, Bahrain: GFH Financial Group today announced a new shareholder loyalty programme “Prime”, which provides rewards and incentives for loyal shareholders.

GFH Prime provides shareholders with exclusive benefits based on four tiers, including Member, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Benefits include up to 2% rebate on all new investments in GFH projects, up to 15% discount on the retail price of real estate products, and up to additional 100 basis points (bps) on all types of deposits.

“We are very pleased to announce GFH Prime at a time when loyalty is more valued than ever. We depend on our shareholders to achieve our shared goals and we believe in rewarding them for joining us on our journey,” said Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer at GFH.

“We hope shareholders see the value of partnering with us, not just in terms of benefitting from programmes like GFH Prime, generating returns and growing their own portfolios. But also in terms of enhancing the feeling of belonging and being part of the Group. GFH Prime is our way of thanking our shareholders for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming and rewarding more investors as we grow our global community.”

The scheme, put forward during GFH’s AGM in March, has been well received by shareholders. Shareholders who are interested in knowing the benefits that await them may contact email: iservice@gfh.com.

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Nawal AlNaji

Manager, Corporate Communications

nalnaji@gfh.com

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C:

GFH is known among the global investor community as one of the Middle East region’s most highly regarded and credible financial investment groups. Over two decades, GFH has established a strong and diverse portfolio of investments across the Middle East, US, UK, Asia and other key markets. Focusing on defensive sectors, including healthcare, education, and logistics, GFH is focused on delivering growth and value creation for stakeholders.