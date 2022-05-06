Abu Dhabi: GEWAN Hospitality, a leading company specialized in the hotel and restaurant industries has announced its participation in the ATM - Arabian Travel Market 2022 that will take place on May 9th - 14th. GEWAN Hospitality is under GEWAN Holding, it provides solutions for hotels and restaurants from a pioneering managerial perspective.

According to Mr. Ahmad Hassib, CEO of GEWAN Hospitality, “GEWAN Hospitality is growing in a fast rhythm, and our presence in the ATM 2022 will expose us to the new trends and changes taking place in the international markets, especially that the exhibition is a global event happening in UAE. Our aim is to be close to our clients and potential clients, our team will enjoy the experience from taking place in ATM this year.”

GEWAN Hospitality is part of GEWAN Holding, it serves hotels and restaurants from a pioneering managerial perspective. GEWAN Hospitality provides two separate solutions for restaurant management and for hotel management.

The company pioneer innovative state-of-the-art solutions for hotels and restaurants that exceeds today’s hospitality standards, while paving the way for tomorrow’s technical and lifestyle demands.

