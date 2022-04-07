Muscat: Adhering to its commitment to enhance the spirit of Ramadan with valuable and relevant rewards for customers, ahli islamic has announced an increase in its one-time cash reward on salary transfers. Customers can now expect to get as much as 15% of the monthly pay, when transferring their salaries to the Bank.

Designed to help patrons realize their dreams and to exceed their expectations with enriching experiences, the cash reward scheme, which will run all through the Holy Month of Ramadhan, will provide a maximum amount that will not exceed RO 500. It will be offered in accordance with the Bank’s terms and conditions.

Highlighting the features of instant cash reward, Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic said, “The blessed month of Ramadan reflects the spirit of generosity and kindness, which is what we want to spread through our offer. With the launch of this offer during this auspicious occasion we want to demonstrate our keenness to provide innovative banking solutions that suit the changing needs of our customers. We believe in providing initiatives that add value to our customers’ banking experiences, and, towards this end, we have amplified the offer of cash reward when transferring salary. We expect this special offer to strengthen and support our relationship with existing customers, and help us forge stronger bonds with new customers. Our mission to provide exclusive and diverse promotions that support our customers’ lifestyles - while helping them keep pace with global trends - is ongoing.”

As per the reward scheme, the ahli islamic will offer both Omani and expatriate salary transfer customers the opportunity to enjoy gainful benefits. It will be available for all customers who transfer their monthly salaries - minimum RO 1,000 - to the Bank.

Pointing out that the new offer is a strategic move to foster savings culture among customers, Mr. Al Rawahi added, “We want to encourage our customers to adopt best practices, which have a long-term impact on their lives. Accordingly, our cash reward offer is structured to instill a sense of security among our customers and also reflect the Bank’s desire to boost their economic and social statuses. It also sheds the spotlight on our policy of financial inclusion and our ongoing efforts to establish financial stability for individuals and the society at large.”

In tandem with the changes in the local labor market and in tune with the trends in the global market, ahli islamic has personalized its approach to customer service with innovative products and services and continues to bolster its portfolio with offers and schemes that resonate with the customers. ahli islamic continues to invest in advanced Islamic banking solutions and latest innovations to fulfill the needs of its growing customer base.

Through the cash reward offer, ahli Islamic will engage with customers on an elevated platform, encouraging them to increase their balances when transferring salaries to the Bank.

-Ends-