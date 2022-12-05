United Arab Emirates: – The General Authority of Sports (GAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) to strengthen cooperation through utilizing some KFE’s educational assets for training and development of local sports talent to prepare them for future participation in national teams.

The MoU was signed in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector - GAS, and His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, CEO - KFE, at GAS’s headquarters in Dubai.

The MoU aims at enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two parties in accordance with GAS’s principles of governance, partnership, and achievement. His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum said: “In accordance with the ‘Principles of the 50’ intended to enhance investments in human capital and skill development, GAS aims at expanding the infrastructure of sports facilities to create the optimal environment for athletes and national teams. We will strive to further develop sports facilities to meet future needs required to develop local talents and support national teams.”

The MoU further encourages institutional communication, promotes athletic participation in the education sector, and provides required assistance to develop future initiatives. His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, CEO - KFE, said: “We are committed to strengthening government integration and launching strategic partnerships between federal and local government entities to support the youth in many areas including sports development. By launching initiatives that further our shared objectives, we look forward to expanding our cooperation with GAS, and attracting and nurturing sports talents in Dubai.”

Some of KFE’s educational assets have hosted numerous sports tournaments and other sporting events. Under this MoU, a KFE educational asset will be one of the facilities offered by GAS to sports federations to support the development of national teams and provide the ideal environment for athletes to train as they prepare for various regional and international competitions.

GAS encourages government entities, sports sector institutions, and the private sector to benefit from its sports facilities. One of its available facilities is the Zayed Sports Complex in the Emirate of Fujairah, which hosted numerous national and international sports competitions. KFE offers a variety of investment opportunities in the knowledge sector with focus on Dubai’s education sector.

About the General Authority of Sports

The General Authority of Sports is the supreme governmental authority concerned with sponsoring the sports sector in the UAE in accordance with Decree-Law No. (7) of 2008 regarding the General Authority of Sports and the operating authorities.

The General Authority of Sports plays a leading role in providing the appropriate environment that enables athletes to develop their physical capabilities, activate the various competitive and recreational aspects. It also seeks to improve the results of national teams at various levels by drawing up the general policy for the sports sector in the UAE and developing plans and programs that will achieve the set goals and support following up and coordinating the work of the operating entities, in addition to issuing decisions related to publicizing the operating entities, merging them, suspending their activities, or canceling them, and approving the organizational, administrative and financial structures and regulations of the publicized entities.

About KFE

The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) is a Dubai Government entity established in 2007 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to advance and contribute to Dubai’s vision for the education sector. Since its founding, KFE has been developing and maintaining a sustainable investment portfolio as well as several educational initiatives in line with international best practices and standards.

As the custodian of the educational bank land in Dubai, and in collaboration with its strategic partners in the private sector, KFE has supported the opening of more than 50 educational facilities in Dubai, enrolling more than 87K students as of 2022. Current operational educational initiatives and investments occupy more than 13.8 million sq.ft. of the total education land allocation in Dubai.