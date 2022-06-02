70 pupils to benefit from scholarships, each covering tuition fees for a full year

GEMS students from across 43 GEMS schools will be eligible for scholarships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has launched a new scholarship programme in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of the accession of the British monarch in 1952. A total of 70 scholarships, each covering the full cost of a year’s tuition, will be awarded to students from across 43 GEMS schools.

Sunny Varkey, Founder, GEMS Education, said: “As the UAE’s oldest and largest school operator, we have been providing a world-class education based on the British curriculum ever since 1984, when we opened GEMS Cambridge International School in Dubai. Today, the lion’s share of our schools offers British curriculum pathways and qualifications, and we know how much GEMS parents and students value these.

“This new scholarship programme is our way of giving back to our community while recognising our strong bonds with the United Kingdom and the remarkable milestone of its much-loved monarch.”

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are pleased to be able to mark this historic occasion by awarding a full year’s scholarship for each of the 70 years that the Queen has been on the throne. It is our honour and privilege to be able to support and facilitate the education of students from all over the world through this new scholarship programme.”

British curriculum schools make up the majority of GEMS schools, with GEMS students of all ages today engaged in myriad activities marking the Platinum Jubilee, joining the celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

