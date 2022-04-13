Outstanding agility: 4MOTION all-wheel drive with R Performance Torque Vectoring, high-performance brake system

An optional Performance Package is available equipped with 19-inch Estoril style alloy wheels, progressive variable-ratio steering, and drift mode

Pre-orders are open for the new Golf R across the Middle East and the model is set to arrive in May 2022

United Arab Emirates: Volkswagen’s ultimate performer has arrived in the Middle East. The all-new Golf R delivers sheer power with sports-tuned suspension and 4MOTION all-wheel drive which ensures the driver both control and comfort. With a robust 2.0-litre 320 HP TSI petrol engine, the all-new Golf R releases power exactly when and where you need it. The all-new Golf R is not only an elite member of the model series but also the star of the R-brand. The car is available for pre-booking now with a starting price of $49,709 (excluding VAT.)

The all-new Golf R is an unmistakable icon fully loaded with performance features. Along with an exclusive design and equipment, this highly dynamic car represents its class's gold standard of technology. In addition, the all-new Golf R is the first Golf to be launched with a new all-wheel drive system: 4MOTION with R-Performance Torque Vectoring and selective wheel torque control on the rear axle. This innovative drive significantly increases the agility of the new Golf R, particularly when cornering. As a result, drivers will get precise and neutral handling, optimum traction characteristics and exceptional agility. In other words: maximum driving pleasure.

Distinctive exterior features of the new Golf R model include; matt chrome mirrors and R logo floor projection when the car door is opened and closed. The Golf R ride height is 20 millimetres lower than the standard Golf. Three colour options include Lapiz Blue Metallic (a signature colour for R), Pure White or Deep Black Pearl Effect.

The blue brake calipers give the optional 19-inch alloy wheels a distinctive touch. The wheel options include: 19-inch “Adelaide” alloy wheels, 18-inch “Jerez” alloy wheels, or 19-inch “Estoril” alloy wheels (black with burnished finish or black).

Inside the Golf R, updates include the customised and enhanced premium sports seats, a new specially designed ergonomic DSG, and an R button that allows quick access to different driving modes. In addition, the Golf R is equipped with the latest technology, including a 10-inch infotainment system and digital cockpit, which has been updated for the Golf R.

The new Golf R can also be ordered with an optional Performance Package. The R Performance Package includes a larger, prominent rear spoiler for extra downforce on the rear axle, 19-inch wheels in the Estoril design (also available in complete black finish), and two additional driving profiles, “Special” (Nürburgring mode) and “Drift”. The driving profile selection can be rapidly accessed by pressing the R button on the steering wheel. In addition to this, you can have the adaptive chassis control as an optional feature, and for the first time in the Middle East region, the new Golf R also offers an optional Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, which is seven kilograms lighter than the standard system and controls the engine sound.

Commenting on the launch of the new Golf R, Victor Dalmau, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, said: “The Golf R is Volkswagen’s top performance model and the elite member of the R-Brand. This latest edition unites speed, precision, and power achieveing a driving experience like never before. The Middle East has long shown a keen appetite for performance models, so we are particularly excited about launching this car in the region.”

Pre-book offer will include seven years of service for bookings made from April 1st until May 31st 2022.Terms and conditions apply.

To find out more about Volkswagen’s popular models and prices in your market and to contact your local dealership, please visit www.volkswagen-me.com

*Prices vary depending on the model specifications and market per market