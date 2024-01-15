The new upgrades are part of a broader effort by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy to modernize the power generation infrastructure in Kuwait

AGP upgrades for the plant’s 9F.03 class gas turbines help to add more power to Kuwait's grid without requiring additional fuel

Kuwait: In a significant milestone for Kuwait's power generation sector, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy have announced the successful completion of the upgrades of four 9F.03 class gas turbines at the 2 gigawatts (GW) Sabiya Combined Cycle Power Plant in Kuwait.

The new upgrades are part of a broader effort by the Ministry to modernize the power generation infrastructure in Kuwait. This project is expected to increase the power plant’s block output by up to 6.3% and reduce heat rate by as much as 1.8%, leading to a combined increase in power production of up to 70 megawatts (MW). This increase in efficiency and output will allow more power to be produced without increasing fuel consumption and the resulting carbon dioxide emissions, which would amount to the equivalent of approximately another 16,000 cars being put on Kuwait's roads.

The upgrades were completed as part of a multiyear service agreement between Alghanim International (the leading engineering, procurement, construction contracting company in Kuwait) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GE) which followed the signing of an Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreement between Alghanim and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for all three combined-cycle power blocks at Sabiya. The goal was to boost power production, increase the duration between planned maintenance cycles, drive fuel efficacy, and reduce costs as well as carbon dioxide emissions per megawatt of power generated.

Under this service agreement with Alghanim International, GE Vernova provided Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades for the four 9F.03 turbines in Blocks 2 and 3 at the Sabiya plant, along with the supply and maintenance services of the units for 7 years. The AGP upgrade will help deliver more fuel efficient and reliable power output to Kuwait's power grid to meet the increase in electricity demand, especially during peak seasons.

Jihad Saade of Alghanim International, said: “In line with our commitment to supporting the country’s efforts to boost power generation capacity, Alghanim International continues to reach out to the latest innovative technologies in cooperation with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). GE Vernova helped us ensure that the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy power plants are performing at their best. The successful implementation of these upgrades demonstrates the commitment of Alghanim International towards Kuwait’s energy sector and our aim to support the Ministry in its efforts of maintaining Kuwait leadership position in the region.”

Joseph Anis, President & CEO, Europe, Middle East & Africa of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business, said: “With a proven track-record of delivering long-term services contracts in the State of Kuwait, we are proud of this strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Alghanim International that has enabled us to provide responsive, flexible, and efficient power solutions to help meet the country’s growing energy needs. In line with the country’s strategic plans, the upgrades at the Sabiya Power Plant underscore our proven ability in delivering our advanced technology for reliable power supply across the nation.”

Located in Al Jahra, approximately 52 km away from Kuwait City, Sabiya power station has a total of six of GE Vernova’s 9F.03 gas turbines and three D11 steam turbines and is the biggest power station in Kuwait. It is owned by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy. Previously, GE Vernova had successfully upgraded two gas turbines in the power plant’s Block 1. The upgrade increased the output by up to 6%, leading to a combined increase in power production of more than 35 MW without requiring additional fuel, which would amount to the equivalent of approximately another 8,000 cars being put on Kuwait's roads.

GE Vernova is a long-term contributor towards driving the growth of Kuwait’s power generation sector. The GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC) enables talent and skills development and transfer of knowledge and expertise to Kuwaitis and demonstrates the strong legacy and commitment to develop local, high-value professionals who will lead the nation into a more sustainable future.

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Gas Power business engineers advanced, efficient natural gas-powered technologies and services, along with decarbonization solutions that aim to help electrify a lower carbon future.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name –it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose,The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

