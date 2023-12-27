Dr. Kamal bin Abdullah Al Hamad, the Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, engaged in discussions regarding collaborative efforts and mutual coordination with Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Salem Al-Mahmadi, Chairman of the Higher Judicial Institute in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This occurred during a joint meeting held at the Institute's headquarters in Riyadh.

Throughout the meeting, the two parties explored avenues for fostering cooperative initiatives in the field of dispute resolution. The objective was to bolster an effective response to the demands of contemporary international trade by establishing a more conducive legal environment for resolving commercial disputes within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This involved the development of frameworks, the qualification of arbitrators through the implementation of high-quality training programs, the promotion of awareness regarding methods for settling commercial disputes, and the facilitation of access to commercial justice. These goals were to be achieved through the exchange of information, practices, and experiences in the fields of judicial and arbitration procedures.

The discussion encompassed the crucial aspect of updating and refining legislation and regulations pertaining to commercial arbitration to align with international advancements. This effort aimed at bolstering investor confidence in the judicial landscape, fostering a regulatory environment conducive to investment, and supporting initiatives that promote arbitration as a fundamental method for resolving commercial disputes.

Dr. Kamal bin Abdullah Al Hamad, the Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, commended the Higher Judicial Institute for its evident endeavors in elevating the judicial system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet the highest international standards. He emphasized the desire to cultivate a productive and collaborative partnership with the Higher Judicial Institute, particularly in the spheres of settling and advancing commercial disputes, thereby contributing to the growth and enhancement of the arbitration industry at the Gulf level.

Dr. Al Hamad underscored the paramount importance of commercial arbitration as a key priority within justice access initiatives. This prioritization is rooted in the recognition of alternative dispute resolution methods as crucial elements for fostering an investment-friendly environment. This aligns with the overarching goals of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, emphasizing sustainability, competitiveness, and justice. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Center, emphasizing its swift and professional dispute resolution services that significantly contribute to supporting economic and investment activities, as the center is instrumental in providing the necessary requirements and facilities while enhancing and expanding pathways for economic development.

For more information, please contact: Shipping Line: case@gcccac.org